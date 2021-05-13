Opinion: Rotorua Marathon 2021 a special atmosphere with heart-warming moments

Rotorua Marathon 2021 men 's medal-winners were (from left) Greg Darbyshire, second; winner Michael Voss, and Ewan Sinclair, who was third. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Marathon 2021 men 's medal-winners were (from left) Greg Darbyshire, second; winner Michael Voss, and Ewan Sinclair, who was third. Photo / Andrew Warner

Queen's Drive was lined with people last Saturday as friends and family came out in force to support those taking part in the Rotorua Marathon events.

I took part in the 5.5km, and can say from experience that it is such encouragement and a massive boost down that last stretch when crowds of people are there cheering participants on.

I stayed for a while after my run to watch others finish the races, and it was such a heart-warming time.

There were whoops, cheers and clapping as people conquered the finish line.

There were children running the last few metres hand-in-hand with their participating parent.

It was super special to see members of Achilles make their way down the finishing shoot with their guides, and a few participants on crutches didn't let that stop them from completing the courses.

The number of t-shirts representing different charities and loved ones was so touching to see, and reading people's attire while running certainly kept me distracted from any discomfort I was feeling!

While it's awesome to give our best, reach personal goals and strive for times, I believe one of the greatest things about big events like this one is seeing communities coming together.

There was love, care and positivity radiating on the day, and there's nothing better to experience than an atmosphere like that!