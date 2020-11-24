Opinion: Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal a chance to make a difference

Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank co-ordinator Glen Harmer. Photo / File

OPINION

I've worked at The Salvation Army Rotorua's food bank for just over a year now and I love the chance to make a difference in the community I live in.

With the support of the Army, many people's lives have been transformed.

Giving food is just the start of the journey and we can really make a difference in people's lives with our wrap-around support work, equipping people with information to help them navigate through their personal challenges.

Sometimes, a listening ear is the best thing we can give to someone.

This year has been a bit different. We are really concerned that many Rotorua residents are feeling isolated with lockdowns and uncertainty about what will happen as the Covid-19 pandemic still rages.

An example of what you might find in a Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank Christmas parcel. Photo / File

The team and I are really reaching out to the elderly we know need food and support right now. These people have given so much to our community and they're the type of people who won't ask for help. But we know they need us more than ever.

This year we have had a lot of newcomers to our services. We know it's not easy to ask for help, especially if you have never had to before, but the Salvation Army is here for everyone.

We don't judge.

We are always so grateful to everyone who donates items to Fill the Bus and the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal. They provide a major boost to our foodbank and help us get through the increasing demand that comes with Christmas.