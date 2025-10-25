Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Rotorua Daily Post / Opinion

Opinion: Rotorua council election - How our city now needs to move forward - Reynold Macpherson

Opinion by
Reynold Macpherson
Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read
Reynold Macpherson has chaired the Rotorua District Residents and Ratepayers from 2014 and was a 2025 Rotorua Lakes Council candidate.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell pictured at the Rotorua Business Awards after being re-elected to lead the city for another term in the top job. Photo / Alan Gibson

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell pictured at the Rotorua Business Awards after being re-elected to lead the city for another term in the top job. Photo / Alan Gibson

  • The 2025 Rotorua Lakes Council election confirmed Mayor Tania Tapsell’s strength.
  • Voter turnout was 43%, reflecting a national decline.
  • The Māori Ward was retained with 52% support.

The 2025 Rotorua Lakes Council election confirmed Mayor Tania Tapsell’s political strength while exposing persistent challenges to local democracy.

Voter turnout was 43%, continuing a national decline that signals growing disengagement and a democratic deficit.

In my view, many citizens appear sceptical that their participation meaningfully influences local decisions.

Tapsell’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save