Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Local elections 2025: Rotorua ranks low for voter turnout, misses ambitious target

Mathew Nash
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Tapsell has been a Rotorua councillor on three occasions and was first elected mayor in 2022. Video / Alan Gibson

Rotorua fell short in an ambitious bid for a 50% voter turnout in this month’s local elections.

It was one of the 21 city or district councils to suffer a turnout drop of 1 percentage point or more, but stayed above the national average and increased Māori ward votes.

Local

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save