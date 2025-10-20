Rotorua's re-elected Mayor Tania Tapsell. Photo / Andrew Warner
Re-elected Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell wants to build a strong council team, finalise the end of the emergency housing crisis and safeguard Rotorua Museum’s future in the first 100 days of her second term.
Tapsell, whose 12,380 votes were 3,386 more than herfour mayoral rivals combined, also wants to ensure communication with Rotorua residents improves to avoid disinformation circulating.
Tapsell said she was “excited” to welcome new councillors Ben Sandford and Te Rika Temara-Benfell, and to be working alongside the returning Merepeka Raukawa-Tait again.
Lee fell short in challenging Tapsell’s mayorship, but hung on to a council seat as the sixth-placed electee.
But Tapsell said campaign animosity was now behind them.
“We acknowledged we’ve had strong disagreements, but shook hands and committed to working together as best as possible,” she said.
“That’s what Rotorua deserves.”
Three years ago, putting in motion the wheels to halt Rotorua’s emergency housing crisis was also on the list of her first 100-day priorities.
That should crystallise soon, with only the two pre-established providers for the most at-risk people projected to be left by the end of 2025, dependent on government agencies relocating people out of motels.
Despite this, Tapsell admitted the council still had “work to do” around crime and social issues.
“Although we’ve improved things significantly, we really can’t get complacent,” she said.
Rotorua Museum was the long-term project Tapsell wanted to safeguard early on in her second term. Closed since 2016 due to earthquake damage and seismic issues, the project’s construction costs were fully funded, but exhibition costs still had an $8.3 million shortfall.
Tapsell called it her “number-one project”, with a projected opening date for early 2027.
“Dealing with misinformation is a big challenge, so how can we communicate well to our community, and how do we listen early on before it becomes an issue is important.”
The abuse was not isolated to online. After verbal tirades at the coffee shop and car windows being smashed, one question remained: Why do it all again?
“I’m very mindful that as the first Māori female mayor in Rotorua’s history, there are large areas of our community that I didn’t want to let down,” she said.
“You can’t let petty issues stop you from achieving not only your dreams, but the aspirations that other people have for this place that we live.”
Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.