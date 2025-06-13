The council had secured $1.062 million of $9.51m in funding needed for the exhibitions.
Wednesday’s unanimous decision means exhibition funding would not be 100% external as previously planned, but progressing the exhibition work secured other funding agreements, including $17.1m towards construction.
Councillors debated a recommendation from the exhibition project steering group to accept a concept design and progress to a developed design.
Councillor Robert Lee voted against this and began asking whether Rotorua’s “true history” would be portrayed once the museum opened. He disputed that iwi gifted the land for the town.
If the museum was to reopen all at once rather than in stages, the exhibition fitout would likely be ready for a June 2028 opening.
To offset the further exhibition borrowing, the council’s community experience group will reduce its 2024/25 financial year operational expenditures by $181,700.
The Rotorua Trust portion would be repaid if there was money left over when the project finished.
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.