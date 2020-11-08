Website of the Year

Rotorua Daily Post

Online petition calls for council to install security cameras at cemeteries

4 minutes to read

Tony Moore has launched an online petition to get security cameras at Kauae Cemetery. Photo / Supplied

Kelly Makiha
By:

Multimedia journalist

Random desecration, vandalism and disrespect at Kauae Cemetery has prompted a Rotorua man to take action to get security cameras.

Tony Moore has launched an online petition which he intends to take to the Rotorua

