Online petition calls for council to install security cameras at cemeteries

Tony Moore has launched an online petition to get security cameras at Kauae Cemetery. Photo / Supplied

Random desecration, vandalism and disrespect at Kauae Cemetery has prompted a Rotorua man to take action to get security cameras.

Tony Moore has launched an online petition which he intends to take to the Rotorua Lakes Council with the hope of getting the public cemetery added to the CCTV network monitored by the council.

Already the petition has got more than 1100 signatures since it was launched on Friday. The target is 1500.

Moore said he was prompted to start the petition after recent publicity about more acts of vandalism at Kauae Cemetery, the latest being on Thursday last week when the family of murdered man Diego Hulton learned his headstone had been ripped from its foundations and the photos attached to it smashed.

The damaged grave of Diego Hulton. Photo / File

Moore has long been annoyed about the issue after personally strong-arming someone off Kauae Cemetery when he saw them getting up to no good around gravesites at Kauae Cemetery. The matter was reported to police but no arrests were made.

He said rarely people were held accountable for their "ignorance, arrogance, and stupidity".

He said it wasn't just vandalism but also thieves, including people scoping out cars of mourners who have other things on their minds.

"An urupā needs to be holy ground where that sort of s**t doesn't happen."

He said cameras would be a deterrent but would also provide police with the means to take action.

"The biggest frustration I guess is the distinct lack of care and consideration for the loved ones that we have laid to rest. It is a special place to visit. A place full of spiritual significance to many. A place of reflection, a place of sadness accompanied by memories and laughter. A place of forgiveness and peaceful calm.

"There is no place in any race, culture, colour, or creed that should be accepting of this behaviour and it must not be tolerated."

The Rotorua Lakes Council manages Kauae Cemetery on behalf of the Kauae Cemetery Trust Board.

There is a combined committee with representatives from the council and Kauae Cemetery Trust Board that discusses matters related to the cemetery.

There are no cameras at any council-managed cemeteries.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick, who chairs the committee, said the latest act of vandalism was obviously very distressing for the family concerned and the trust board felt for them.

"It's very disappointing that this sort of thing happens at all at cemeteries where open accessibility is important to enable people to visit loved ones."

She said the council was guided by the trust board in terms of upgrades and changes.

"Any request for something like security cameras would need to be discussed with and agreed to by the board."

The idea has already won approval from the mother of Hulton, Rosa Hulton, who was still reeling after last week's attack on her son's grave.

"I believe the camera idea is a must. The amount of damage done to headstones not only is an emotional hit to families but a financial one. Some people think it's a free-for-all place to do what they like because there is no security."

It's also something already being looked at by those who run the private Waiteti Urupā, near Ngongotahā, after they have endured several acts of vandalism in recent years.

Guy Ngatai

Urupā trustee Guy Ngatai said the latest vandalism last week was when a large sign was "purposely" knocked down by "vandals and cowards" who he believed obviously disagreed with what was written on the sign.

Ngatai told the Rotorua Daily Post the hapū of Ngararanui were naturally upset and a hui was held, with the option of installing security cameras being considered.

However, he said the need for cameras would need to be weighed against people's right to grieve privately.

Locals feel they are being spied on as well: "There's a big brother mentality that they are being watched, recorded."

He said it would be important to get the balance right between protecting sacred areas and personal privacy. "Particularly those who view grieving as a private right."