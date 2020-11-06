Te Ngae Rd gridlock: Rotorua eastside commuters enjoy flowing traffic - but not for long

Te Ngae Rd at the Sala St intersection. Photo / Andrew Warner

It's gone from commuter chaos to minimal delays - but free-flowing traffic on Te Ngae Rd isn't going to last.

That's the warning to eastside Rotorua residents who were today enjoying traffic flows that were almost back to normal.

But the NZ Transport Agency, which is in charge of the major roadworks on Te Ngae Rd, says it won't be for long.

The sudden congestion has been caused as a result of a slip lane on Te Ngae Rd to Sala St being closed as part of the roadworks.

NZ Transport Agency acting portfolio delivery manager Jo Wilton said the team was able to open up the slip lane to Sala St today and it would remain open over the weekend.

However, it would be closed again on Monday.

"We also continued with the revised phasing of the traffic lights at the intersection. It was noted that delay times were shorter than the normal peak-hour delay times recorded prior to construction," Wilton said.

"This demonstrates that once the works are complete motorists may notice an additional reduction in delay times, on top of the benefits expected as a result of the intersection upgrade."

She said there would be moderate delays again, like there were Thursday morning, next week and until the slip lane reopens on December 4.

"We advise motorists to expect moderate delays, similar to yesterday, as a result and to plan ahead, allow additional time for their journeys and, where possible, travel outside peak hours."

Traffic build-up on Te Ngae Rd this week. Photo / File

Eastside commuter Amanda Steer said she left for work today at 8.05am expecting another frustrating day in the traffic queues but was pleasantly surprised when she drove straight through.

"I thought to myself 'does everyone have Fridays off?'."

Steer said she lived off Vaughan Rd and even that road had been banked up every other day this week as a result of people trying to avoid Te Ngae Rd and get on to the roundabout via Vaughan Rd.

"I left at the usual time expecting to see the traffic but there was no one ... It was really good."

Frustration over traffic congestion on Te Ngae Rd has prompted a lobby group Evolve Rotorua this week to call for free public transport for eastside residents.

But the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, which runs the CityRide bus service, said free bus trials in the past hadn't improved the overall numbers.

Regional council transport committee chairman and regional council public transport committee deputy chairman Lyall Thurston from Rotorua said the works on Te Ngae Rd were not the regional council's making.

"If a free bus service for affected commuters was to be trialled to get car users out of their cars I would expect Waka Kotahi [NZ Transport Agency] to foot the bill. It is my belief through this construction period the buses would get stuck in the same congestion as the cars.

"Without designated bus lanes through the current roadworks and any temporary park-and-rides, would commuters perceive any advantage? I believe slashing fares and expecting people to jump on the bus is unrealistic. How many people who currently drive could in principle use the bus for their journey?"

CityRide bus fares cost $2.80 ($1.70 concession) or $2.24 with a Bee Card ($1.34 concession) and children under 5 are free.