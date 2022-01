The incident was reported at 3.30am. Photo / NZME

The incident was reported at 3.30am. Photo / NZME

Police have confirmed a person has died in a crash in Mangakino this morning.

The one-vehicle crash was reported to police about 3.30am.

The crash scene has been cleared and State Highway 30 is now open.

Another person involved in the crash was taken to Rotorua Hospital with serious injuries.