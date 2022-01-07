Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Taupō streets reopen after firearm reports, inquiries ongoing

Cordons were put in place on Taharepa and Tauhara Roads while police did an area search and entered a property. Photo / File

Police and Armed Offenders find nothing after streets in Taupō were closed after firearm reports.

Police attended a report of a disorder at a residential address on Tauhara Rd in the Taupō District shortly before 1.30pm yesterday.

The Armed Offenders Squad attended as there were reports a firearm was presented.

Cordons were put in place on Taharepa and Tauhara Roads while police did an area search and entered a property.

No individuals or items of interest were located.

Cordons were lifted at around 3.40pm.

Police inquiries are ongoing.