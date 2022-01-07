Taupō streets reopen after firearm reports, inquiries ongoing

Cordons were put in place on Taharepa and Tauhara Roads while police did an area search and entered a property. Photo / File

Police and Armed Offenders find nothing after streets in Taupō were closed after firearm reports.

Police attended a report of a disorder at a residential address on Tauhara Rd in the Taupō District shortly before 1.30pm yesterday.

The Armed Offenders Squad attended as there were reports a firearm was presented.

Cordons were put in place on Taharepa and Tauhara Roads while police did an area search and entered a property.

No individuals or items of interest were located.

Cordons were lifted at around 3.40pm.

Police inquiries are ongoing.