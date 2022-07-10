'One of our very best has now gone': Mourning Lady Kuia Morrison

Lady Kuia Morrison arrives at Te Papaiouru Marae

The death of renowned Rotorua matriarch Lady Kuia Morrison has been described as "a great loss" for her family, the city, Ngāti Whakaue and Te Arawa.

Lady Morrison, the wife of the late Sir Howard Morrison, died on Saturday aged 84 after a battle with dementia. She was born on November 1, 1937.

Morrison family spokesperson Ānaru Grant, the ex-husband of Lady Morrison's daughter Donna, said Lady Morrison "always had a smile on her face".

He said she was "a very welcoming lady - open-hearted... big heart for people".

"Rotorua will miss the fact that one of our very best has now gone."

He remembered her as "that person who would talk to anyone - sit down and have a conversation with people and laugh and share stories".

Sir Howard Morrison and Lady Kuia Morrison in 2008. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

He said she made people feel they had "just met one of the nicest people that [they'd] ever meet".

He said Lady Morrison campaigned tirelessly to improve Rotorua people's hauora [health] by encouraging them to exercise and drink water.

"She was always an active person, and so it was part of her DNA."

He said Lady Morrison was a successful squash player, reaching the elite A Grade, and an avid golfer who had four hole-in-ones in her career.

"Many of the community would have seen her out walking around, every day basically, and she used to garner a lot of support from people that would say 'good on you'.

"She'd say 'no, no, never mind saying good on me, come and join me.'

Lady Kuia Morrison hits out at the 18th Annual Mixed Veterans Combined stableford matchplay golf tournament at Springfield Golf Club. Photo / John Borren

"She was a great motivator... she led by example."

Grant said Lady Morrison had passed on this love of sport and commitment to health to her mokopuna.

Lady Kuia Morrison. Photo / File

"She can rest now knowing that her mokopuna have picked up the rākau, in terms of taking up the challenge to exemplify their Grandma."

Grant said Lady Morrison modelled and encouraged manaakitanga [hospitality, kindness] in the Rotorua community, and was committed to her city.

"She loved Rotorua... loved to talk about Rotorua, loved to go travel internationally and talk about Rotorua. Talk about our culture, talk about our natural resources."

He said the best way to remember Lady Morrison would be to "get up off the chair and go for a walk... that's something that she would love for the Rotorua community.

"For those who maybe have always been thinking about [starting exercise], let Lady Morrison be the motivator."

Lady Kuia Morrison. Photo / Stephen Parker

Ngāti Whakaue and Te Arawa kaumatua Monty Morrison said Morrison's death was "a great loss - for not only the family but also for Ngāti Whakaue and the wider Te Arawa".

He said the family was gathering to mourn her.

He said her death "was not unexpected - we got early news that she was in failing health".

But "the passing of someone so near and dear to the family, and who represented and gave so much support to Sir Howard during his time and also of course to the family" was a huge loss to the community.

Ngāti Whakaue and Te Arawa kaumatua Monty Morrison. Photo / Stephen Parker

Rotorua woman Cynthia Cutelli, also known as Meryl, became friends with Lady Morrison in the 1960s at a local squash club.

"We used to take our babies along, they were put away in a play-pen...we used to have some great games.

"We were always laughing and giggling... she was always smiling, she was always happy."

Cutelli often referred to Lady Morrison as a "beautiful girl" - "she was very strong, and she was a very dignified lady".

"You'd find her running around the Green Lakes, in the middle of nowhere I would find Kuia, and we would meet up and have a laugh.

Lady Kuia Morrison sits next to her late husband Sir Howard Morrison at his funeral at Te Papaiouru marae. Photo / Richard Robinson

"She'd always make the effort and come and see me, and we'd sit there and chat and talk about bygone days.

"She was a joy to be around. I was very honoured to be her friend."

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said Lady Morrison was "a proud wāhine toa [warrior woman] who so understood the kawa of womanhood".

Chadwick described her as "staunch in her love of Te Arawa and [Ngati] Whakaue".

The body of Lady Kuia Morrison arrives at Te Papaiouru Marae Ohinemutu on Sunday. Photo / Andrew Warner

"She was an athlete in her own right, and in latter years walked for miles... a steadfast wife of a big and famous man and supported his drive and aspiration.

"Her presence was always felt, and her smile - and sometimes frank comments - were hugely valued and respected."

Chadwick said she sought Lady Huia's counsel many times and knew other senior politicians "loved her candour".

Sir Howard Morrison with his wife Lady Kuia Morrison at the opening of the Vector Arena in 2007. Photo / NZME

"Her love and pride in her family always shone through."

Rotorua-based Labour list MP Tāmati Coffey said Lady Morrison "had a face and a smile which would light up the room".

"Often spotted walking at pace down Eat Streat and around town, her passing is a loss.

"She'll be missed by her friends, whānau and Te Arawa whānui."