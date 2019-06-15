Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

One billion trees snag? Bay of Plenty, Taupō face 'drastic' shortage of planters

Samantha Olley
By
Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read
Planting auditors Nakita Nelson (left) and Renee Waipouri work for Bay of Plenty contractor Dean Anderson. Photo / Stephen Parker

Planting auditors Nakita Nelson (left) and Renee Waipouri work for Bay of Plenty contractor Dean Anderson. Photo / Stephen Parker

The Government wants one billion trees planted across the country by 2028. It has allocated $120 million for grants for landowners to plant new areas and $58m to set up Te Uru Rākau forestry service premises in Rotorua. Across the country, 80m trees are expected to be planted this season.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post