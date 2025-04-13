Those worries eased when she learned she had been awarded a Southern Cross Health Trust nursing scholarship and would receive a weekly stipend while on clinical placement and money towards course fees.

“It allows me to focus more on my learning, which is really helpful.

“I was genuinely so happy because it felt like a huge financial relief off of my shoulders.”

Te Aonui-Whare said the scholarship would also provide networking and job opportunities.

She was one of 17 scholarship recipients.

Creating ‘a better future for myself’

Te Aonui-Whare said she initially studied biological science at the University of Auckland but discovered she “wasn’t very fond of it”.

Wanting to pursue a “secure” career she enjoyed and focus more “on the human side”, she started AUT’s nursing degree last year.

She said she was the first in her whānau to go to university.

“Being able to pursue this, I can show them that we have these other options ...

“I want to help people, and I also want to create a better future for myself.”

Darnique Te Aonui has received a Southern Cross Health Trust nursing scholarship for her studies at AUT in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Te Aonui-Whare planned to return to Rotorua to work after she graduated.

Her message to other high school students who may feel unsure about their futures was to “go all in”, and there were many options to choose from.

As a year 13 student, she was not planning to go to university until she looked at the available programmes.

“Nursing is definitely an amazing pathway, especially for our Māori students. The support that we have up in Auckland is really amazing. All the Māori cohort are really close to each other.

“It can be isolating at the start, but if you are someone who wants to make a change, this is a pathway that is definitely suited for you.”

Te Aonui-Whare said she wanted to acknowledged her nan and older sister, who cared for her growing up and were people she “looked up to”.

She said her nan’s strength and support had been a “game-changer”.

Nurses in short supply, high demand

Southern Cross Healthcare chief nursing officer Monica Goldwater said in a statement it was committed to supporting continued education and career advancement for nurses.

“Nurses play a crucial role in the healthcare system, but they are in short supply and high demand across the sector.”

Goldwater said the organisation co-designed the scholarship programme with AUT to address the needs of student nurses and help lessen financial challenges.

“Ultimately, we want to see more nursing students continue through to graduation and enter the workforce.”

Scholarship recipients would receive a $500 per week stipend while on clinical placement, money towards course fees and $500 per year for “general health and wellbeing”, the statement said.

The Nursing Council of New Zealand’s state exam to become a registered nurse would be paid for in the final year of study.

Recipients would also be offered priority clinical placements in Southern Cross hospitals, the opportunity for part-time work during their studies and a “buddy” relationship with a graduate nurse from a similar background, it said.

Southern Cross has a hospital in Springfield, Rotorua, and is a partner in Tauranga’s Grace Hospital, among 23 facilities from Northland to Invercargill.

In a joint statement, AUT heads of nursing, Dr Jan Dewar and Dr Rachel Macdiarmid, said the co-designed programme was a “first” for the university.

“Helping students is our priority and we know a huge pinch-point is the clinical placement aspect of the course, which is generally when finances are most stretched.”

Southern Cross Health Trust and Southern Cross Healthcare chief executive Chris White said it partnered with AUT for the scholarship programme because it was a great nursing school close to several Southern Cross hospitals.

Applications for semester 2 scholarships are open and close on May 31.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.