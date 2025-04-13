NZME has launched On The Up — a national campaign showcasing stories of inspiration, success, courage and possibilities. Case in point: Nursing student Darnique Te Aonui-Whare, 21, from Rotorua is the first in her whānau to go to university and has gained a scholarship.
A university student from Rotorua says winning a nursing scholarship has lifted a “huge” financial burden lifted off her shoulders.
Former Western Heights High School student Darnique Te Aonui-Whare is in her second year of a three-year nursing degree at AUT in Auckland.
The 21-year-old - who works part-time as a McDonald’s shift manager - said she had been stressed about how she could “juggle” working, doing placements, and studying.
Those worries eased when she learned she had been awarded a Southern Cross Health Trust nursing scholarship and would receive a weekly stipend while on clinical placement and money towards course fees.
“It allows me to focus more on my learning, which is really helpful.
“I was genuinely so happy because it felt like a huge financial relief off of my shoulders.”
Te Aonui-Whare said the scholarship would also provide networking and job opportunities.
“Ultimately, we want to see more nursing students continue through to graduation and enter the workforce.”
Scholarship recipients would receive a $500 per week stipend while on clinical placement, money towards course fees and $500 per year for “general health and wellbeing”, the statement said.
The Nursing Council of New Zealand’s state exam to become a registered nurse would be paid for in the final year of study.
Recipients would also be offered priority clinical placements in Southern Cross hospitals, the opportunity for part-time work during their studies and a “buddy” relationship with a graduate nurse from a similar background, it said.
Southern Cross has a hospital in Springfield, Rotorua, and is a partner in Tauranga’s Grace Hospital, among 23 facilities from Northland to Invercargill.
In a joint statement, AUT heads of nursing, Dr Jan Dewar and Dr Rachel Macdiarmid, said the co-designed programme was a “first” for the university.
“Helping students is our priority and we know a huge pinch-point is the clinical placement aspect of the course, which is generally when finances are most stretched.”
Southern Cross Health Trust and Southern Cross Healthcare chief executive Chris White said it partnered with AUT for the scholarship programme because it was a great nursing school close to several Southern Cross hospitals.
Applications for semester 2 scholarships are open and close on May 31.
Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.