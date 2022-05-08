The Rotorua International Stadium will not host any Bay of Plenty Steamers or Volcanix games in 2022. Photo / NZME

The Rotorua International Stadium will not host any Bay of Plenty Steamers or Volcanix home matches this year.

"We have experienced a series of delays, with contractors undertaking the much-needed resurfacing project of the No.1 playing field," Rotorua Lakes Council spokesman Steve Watene said.

"Initially, we hoped to have the new field operational by September. Unfortunately, further delays have meant we cannot use the field until November 1."

The delays were due to Covid, the Bay of Plenty Rugby Union said.

The delay means not only the re-location of Bunnings NPC matches, but also rugby league, football and other events.

Bay of Plenty Rugby Union General Manager of Partnerships and Engagements Neil Alton said the silver lining was that the completion of the project would reaffirm Rotorua International as a top-class facility in the Bay of Plenty.

"We are disappointed for our teams, commercial partners and supporters that in 2022 the Steamers or Volcanix will not be able to play at Rotorua International Stadium," Alton said.

"The stadium is acknowledged nationally as a superb venue, and while we can't host games in 2022, we recognise the investment of RLC to undertake the resurfacing project, which will be significant.

"This work will ensure the venue can continue to host national events. We look forward to a return in 2023."

Steamers and Volcanix home games will be hosted at Blake Park and the Tauranga Domain respectively for the 2022 season.

The full draw for the 2022 Bunnings NPC has yet to be released.