Ngongotahā Primary School pupils in kapa haka. Photo / Supplied

Staff and pupils at Ngongotahā Primary School are thrilled to learn they have received a grant of $12,213 for new sports uniforms.

Principal Craig McFadyen says, "Our existing uniforms were worn out and lockdown meant many of our children have been less active than usual for quite some time".

"We wanted to encourage as many children back into sports as possible.

"We believe sports are for everyone and we can only remain inclusive by being able to offer proper uniforms in appropriate sizes, so we needed funding for new miniball, netball, and touch rugby uniforms."

Craig says the school believes that students learn best in an environment when positive relationships are developed and where whanaungatanga is fostered.

"In 2022, our goal is to get more students active in sports and it is vital to encourage our girls and boys into physical activity.

"They need exposure to regular exercise early on so it can become a part of their daily lives.

"We also need to get kids active for their mental health.

"Being cooped up over Covid lockdowns wasn't good for our young students. They need to release their energy rather than reserve it."

Craig says team sports not only garner mental resilience - a key trait for successful students and citizens - but also reduce pent-up stress and let kids blow off steam.

"Offering new uniforms will get them involved in team sports early, which will give them better coping skills for when things don't go as planned.

"It will encourage team building, and the opportunity to be part of a group and build lasting relationships with peers."

He says, "School uniforms are a way to signify our personality or our belonging to a group and sports uniforms are no different".

"We can recognise our team instantly by their maroon and gold colours.

"As principal, it makes me very proud to see my students don these colours and represent the school.

"It's important for our students to wear high-quality uniforms in good condition."

Sited on three levels, the school has well-established grounds that provide a range of physical activities to develop movement, fitness, flexibility skills, and an attitude for good sportsmanship.

There are open areas between buildings that include a petanque pit, a solar-heated swimming pool, a turfed play area, a nature walk, extensive playgrounds, and large playing fields.

Shade is provided to many of the classrooms and play areas via shades and well-established trees.