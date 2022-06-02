Aorangi School student Te Rongotoa Gillespie, 11, and Sky Sport Breakers/Tall Blacks captain Tom Abercrombie. Photo / Andrew Warner

Meeting a sports star and slam dunk competitions were just some of the fun as Aorangi School celebrated new hoops and being a pilot in Rotorua for Hoops in Schools.

Hoops in Schools is a Basketball New Zealand (BBNZ) programme that partners with schools, funders and local basketball associations.

Daniel Dawick, Basketball New Zealand facilities and insights lead, says the concept puts more fit-for-purpose hoops in schools, so tamariki and rangatahi are more active and having fun playing hoops in their communities.

"This aligns with BBNZ's vision of 'a hoop in the heart of every community'. We've installed over 100 hoops across the country."

The programme donated two hoops to Aorangi School, and last Friday Sky Sport Breakers/Tall Blacks captain Tom Abercrombie and Mid Northern Whai Girls Basketballers visited the school to celebrate.

Daniel says a lack of suitable equipment and facilities is one of the biggest barriers to participation.

"Many schools can't support the ongoing growth and popularity of basketball.

"More hoops in schools means more sustainable, long-term participation opportunities for communities across the country."

He says it is fantastic to have finally launched the programme, albeit a pilot, in Rotorua.

"This has been a target region for some time, having completed a full roll-out across Tauranga and Bay of Plenty in 2020.

"We know Rotorua loves basketball, so it made sense to come here, starting with Aorangi School."

Daniel says now that they have launched the programme, it is BBNZ's intention to work alongside Rotorua Basketball to identify other schools in need, where there is a demand for basketball.

"We'd love to be able to roll the initiative out into another 10 plus schools in Rotorua.

"We know the significant impact that it has had across schools where hoops have been installed previously – increased participation, more students physically active and schools engaged with local associations, local community engagement.

"We now need to identify local and/or national funding support to make it a reality."

Sky Sport Breakers/Tall Blacks captain Tom Abercrombie speaks to students at Aorangi School as part of the Hoops in Schools programme. Photo / Andrew Warner

Aorangi principal Kairo McLean he read an article in the Edgazette last November about Abercrombie and NZ Basketball going around New Zealand launching the Hoops in Schools programme.

"I went to school with Tom at Westlake Boys' High School and was Facebook mates with him so I gave him a message, told him of my position as the new principal at Aorangi School, and asked if there was an opportunity for Aorangi to be the pilot school for the Hoops in Schools Rotorua.

"He put me in contact with Dan from Basketball NZ and that was it."



He says the launch was opened with karakia and a blessing of the school's new hoops by its Ngongotaha Kahui ako kaumatua Guy Ngatai.

Guy also spoke about the importance of being healthy and fitness for our hauora, and how basketball is a great vehicle to develop that along with the social and competitive aspects.

Kairo says, "For our senior students who have heard about Tom Abercrombie and watched the NZ Breakers on TV this was a huge moment for them to meet a real life New Zealand sports star and Olympic athlete.



"All the other tamariki were just amazed by these 6 foot plus Giants at our school.

"Tom and the Mid Northern Whai Girls Basketballers were so friendly and all our students loved the whole school shooting games, TikToks and slam dunk competition.

"Then being able to see the stars showcase their skills and Tom show his dunking skills."

He says the two new hoops came at the right time as, of the school's three hoops, two were broken with no rims and one had half a backboard, "so not the best image and look for the front of the school, and definitely not the right tools to develop our future basketball stars".

Kairo says Hoops in Schools is a fantastic programme as it puts more fit-for-purpose hoops in schools, which you can lower and raise to suit age levels, so young people are more active and having fun.

"It also supports smaller schools with smaller, tighter budgets to be able to have good quality hoops without taking away from other educational budgets."

"A huge thank you firstly to Big Tom Abercrombie for connecting Aorangi School with Dan and his team at Basketball NZ. Thanks to the Hoops in Schools team for donating the hoops, basketballs and gear to our kura.

"To Youthtown and Norm - supporting the kaupapa and adding to the atmosphere - Aorangi community thanks you all.



"Aorangi would also like to thank Tuakana and Noah - Western Heights High School prefects for giving up their time every week to come and coach our miniball team at Aorangi."