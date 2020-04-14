A "drive-thru" flu vaccination clinic will be running on Wednesday in an effort to reach some of the most vulnerable in the Te Arawa community.

Korowai Aroha Health Centre in collaboration with the Te Arawa Covid-19 Response Hub is holding the clinic at Taharangi Marae, on Tarewa Rd.

The drive-thru clinic would be run by registered nurses in PPE (personal protective equipment), who would talk patients through the consent forms and any concerns, and then provide the vaccination – all from the safety of the patient's vehicle.

After their vaccination, patients would be required to park and wait five minutes to monitor for any adverse side effects.

Korowai Aroha Health Centre chief executive Hariata Vercoe said the clinic had been established to support and prioritise some of the most vulnerable in the local community – our kōeke, Māori aged 65 and older.

"Although the flu vaccine won't prevent Covid-19, it will help protect against another serious disease that kills hundreds of New Zealanders every winter. And as a result, it will help ease the strain on our health system.

"If you are over 65 and or have an underlying health issue, leaving your bubble to get a flu vaccine is considered essential travel."

Vercoe said she strongly encouraged those in the category to come to the vaccine clinic – or arrange someone to take them.

Korowai Aroha was also collecting information from people who may not be able to physically go to the drive-thru clinic, and will arrange an at-home vaccination.

"Our preference is that people come to the drive-thru clinic wherever possible," Vercoe said.

Contact details of all those vaccinated will be provided to the patient's GP for future reference.

The clinic is open to all – not just those registered with Korowai Aroha.

The clinic will be prioritising those aged over 65 and of Māori descent in the first instance.

The clinic will be open from 9am to 1pm both Wednesday and Thursday.