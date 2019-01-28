

Local singer Atutahi Potaka-Dewes and guitarist Rexena Morgan were asked to sing Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan (song), Vaishnava Jana Toh, to mark the year-long celebrations for his 150th birth anniversary by the Indian Government.

Now Potaka-Dewes and Morgan have been honoured for their contribution to the song, which was compiled with other nations, by the Minister of External Affairs of India, Sushma Swaraj.

In Wellington last the weekend at the celebrations of India's 70th Republic Day, Potaka-Dewes was presented with a letter from Swaraj formally acknowledging her appreciation.

Morgan, who accompanied Potaka-Dewes in the song, said she was humbled by the experience and opportunity to collaborate for a special occasion.

"I thought it was wonderful how we were asked to do that. I feel quite privileged to know the actual song itself is being played over in India.

"That was an awesome opportunity for us to excel as Māori and to actually put New Zealand out there as well."

She said although it was quite hard moving from one language to another, in the end the pair felt good for finally accomplishing an Indian song.

Whakarewarewa Village trade sector manager for India and Asia Vishal Sharma organised the song through his contacts with the High Commissioner of India.

The duo were filmed singing through Whakarewarewa Village which provided an authentic Māori backdrop, which was then complied with other clips from people around the world singing.

Sharma said Indians loved Māori culture and therefore it was a great opportunity to showcase the song on national television in India.

"Being an Indian, their tradition, their cultures, the rituals are pretty much just the same.

"It was a big thing for us to get connected back in India."