New Zealand Mountain Film Festival's National Tour in Rotorua this month

The Best Short Film about wingsuit base jumping and Best Snow Sports Film about climbing Mount Logan in North America will be shown. Photo / supplied

An annual adventure film festival with a collection of award-winning films will be shown at the Harvest Centre auditorium in Rotorua later this month.

Films about skiing, surfing and wingsuit base jumping by national and international filmmakers will be showcased at the 2021 New Zealand Mountain Film Festival's national tour on July 20.

A media relase from the Big Bike Film Night said the magnitude of the exploits and the cinematography made for an impressive programme that would truly inspire Rotorua's adventure-orientated community.

Local organiser Brett Cotter said: "This programme has something for everybody, whatever your adventure is, and it's great to present this year's collection to Rotorua's outdoor community.

"Our Rotorua audience savour this annual adventure film festival - the collection is super inspiring and there's always a surprise or two.

"What could be better than sitting alongside fellow outdoor enthusiasts letting your imagination go wild and planning your next adventure?" Cotter said.

The NZ Mountain Film Festival National Tour will be shown at 7pm on July 20 at the Harvest Centre auditorium, 326 Malfoy Rd, Rotorua.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $17.50 for under 17-year-olds, and $12.50 for under 12-years olds.

Tickets are available online on the TryBooking website and from the Harvest Centre on the night.

