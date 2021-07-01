Roller Derby: Steam Rollers take the win in sold out Slam Rock

Action from Slam Rock in Rotorua at the weekend. Photo / Rod Hill

Action from Slam Rock in Rotorua at the weekend. Photo / Rod Hill

The Steam Rollers' Motley Crew team claimed victory in front of more than 600 people at the seventh Slam Rock live roller derby event.

Held at the Southern Trust Sportsdrome, they won 210-72 against Taranaki's Rumble Bees.

The game, held on Saturday, started out hard and fast with two of Motley Crew's players heading to the penalty box in the first two minutes, leading to the team calling a time out within 10 minutes.

Team co-captain, Layla Robinson (Primevil), and bench managers Belynda Hibbert and Katie Simmons used the 90 second time out to recentre the team's focus and reminding them to play their own game.

"The Steam Rollers' biggest strength is our strong defensive walls," Robinson said.

"We all needed to be reminded to use that to our full advantage, and play the game low and slow. With this defensive strength, plus our fast and strong jammers (point scorers) we had a very good chance of winning."

The Steam Rollers claimed victory over Taranaki's Rumble Bees. Photo / Rod Hill

In recent years, the Steam Rollers' strategic focus has been quick offence and the time spent on offensive training drills was evident during the game.

"I was really impressed with the fast switch from defence to offence from our team," head coach Kerry Pearson (Princess Die) said.

"Many of the strategies we've been working on came together during this game, and we were able to execute smart offensive tactics to help our jammers score more points."

These tactics, along with big body checks and falls were also a hit with the crowd with 550 tickets sold, and 60 volunteers and crew in attendance.

"It was loud," Robinson, who is also Slam Rock's event manager, said. "The shouts of support and loud vocal reactions to the game were incredible."

A full event experience, with themed music, announcers, VIP tables, lighting effects, an air guitar competition at half-time, and freebies for the kids makes Slam Rock the only event of its kind in New Zealand, she said.

"We have received so much amazing feedback since Saturday, I think we'll have to add another 10 VIP tables to our floor plan next year."

Tag yourself if you're in these photos, and please credit our photographers if you use their pics! They generously sponsored their time and immense skill to photograph the 7th anniversary of Slam Rock. <3 SCSR. Posted by Sulphur City Steam Rollers on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Interest is also high from people wanting to join the local roller derby league, and as a result, the Steam Rollers are planning an open skate night at Toi Ohomai Recreation Centre on July 26 at 6.30pm.

More information can be found on their Facebook page: facebook.com/sulphurcitysteamrollers.

The Steam Rollers will then shift their focus back to the New Zealand Roller Derby Top 10 Tournament with their next game to be held in Dunedin in August. Funds raised from Slam Rock will contribute to flights, accommodation, and car rental for team members.