No shortage of events for Rotorua to celebrate Matariki together

Matariki - Ride the Night will take place in the Redwoods. Photo / Supplied

With the rising of Matariki (Pleiades star cluster), Rotorua has many events to educate, commemorate and celebrate the beginning of the Māori New Year.

This includes an informative exhibition about Matariki called 'Matariki - Te Tau Hou Māori'.

Designed and curated by the team at Rotorua Museum Te Whare Taonga o Te Arawa, the exhibition will be on display at Rotorua Library, Te Aka Mauri, until Saturday, July 10.

The exhibition is comprised of three parts:

Wā kua matatia - The Past: Matariki rises in winter and is a time for us to mourn our dead, particularly those that have passed in the year just gone.

Wā e kitea ana – The Present: With the year's harvest complete, Matariki was a time to relax and come together to celebrate with the sharing of kai.

Wā kāre anō kia kaikanohi atu e – The Future: Predicting the forthcoming year was carried out during Pīpiri, at the first appearance of Matariki.

The stars of the Matariki cluster each have their own purpose connected to Te Ao Māori (the Māori world).

Wā kua matatia - The Past will also be commemorated in the release of the Rotorua Matariki Memorial Tribute Video 2021.

The local community have sent in images of their loved ones who have passed away since the rising of Matariki in July 2020 to its setting in June 2021.

The images, combined to create a special memorial slideshow, was posted on the Rotorua Nui Facebook page at dawn today, so we can all remember our tangata together.

Over the nine days of Matariki (July 2–July 10, 12.15pm), Rotorua Library, Te Aka Mauri, will host a series of short lunchtime talks entitled Matariki Tauira - Students of Matariki.

Each day will focus on a particular whetu (star) in the Matariki whānau, presented by representatives from across Rotorua Library and Rotorua Lakes Council.

Matariki is the matriarch of the star cluster named after her.

She signifies reflection, hope, health, wellbeing and our connection to the environment.

Matariki Māreikura – Honouring the Divine Female Essence is a series of free talks being held at Rotorua Lakes Council in the Council Chamber.

On Tuesday, July 6, 5.30pm, Ngahuia Murphy (Ngāti Manawa, Ngāti Ruapani ki Waikaremoana, Tūhoe, Ngāti Rangitihi, Ngāti Kahungunu) will explore the sacredness of te whare tangata – the house of humanity, weaving ritual, traditions and connections to atua wāhine – the female deity.

The second talk will take place on Wednesday, July 7, 6pm.

Aroha Yates-Smith (Te Arawa, Tainui, Takitimu, Horouta, and Mataatua) grew up in Rotorua and her PhD looked into lost stories of Māori female deities.

Her thesis, titled 'Hine! e Hine!: rediscovering the feminine in Māori spirituality', examines the role of atua wāhine – Māori female guardians and the marginalisation of the feminine, both past and present.

Ngahuia Te Awekotuku (Te Arawa, Tūhoe, Waikato, Ruānuku) will give the final talk on Thursday, July 8, 5.30pm.

Ngahuia Te Awekotuku will give one of three talks in a series. Photo / Supplied

Ngahuia Te Awekotuku is a short story writer, essayist and spokeswoman on Māori, feminist and lesbian issues.

She has worked across the heritage, culture and academic sectors contributing to various communities and organisations as an activist, curator, lecturer and researcher.

On Sunday, July 4, 11am, head down to the Rotorua Farmers Market to learn more about Matariki from leading experts and try some kai samples.

Joyann Onekawa from Soul Time, will share her experiences on being raised on the whenua (land) by her grandparents.

Te Rangikaheke Kiripatea, Kai Rotorua projects manager, will talk about "lessons that kumara can teach us" and the growing and harvesting of produce.

He thinks Matariki is taking on a shape beyond what many people thought it would be at this point in time, in the re-energising of Matariki.

He says one of the lessons which can be learnt from the kumara is all-around diversity.

"The kumara is such a diverse taonga ... and has reinvented itself in so many ways through different cultures."

Following the talks, visitors will be welcome to taste a locally grown and prepared dish of kumara soup served with rēwana bread.

Te Rangikaheke says they will also be giving out some seed and kumara.

Matariki – Ride the Night will take place in the Redwoods, Under the Sails, on Saturday, July 10, from 5pm.

Gather the whānau and decorate your bike with fairy lights and glow-sticks, torches, flashing lights and reflectors to be part of this fun and informative night ride.

Rachel Doelman, Rotorua Lakes Council sustainable journeys co-ordinator, says the 'Matariki Ekengia te Pō - Bike the Night' ride is a free whānau-friendly bike ride on the beautiful Mokopuna Trail in the Redwoods.

She says prior to the ride, Te Arawa biodiversity champion Tame Malcolm will give a short talk under the sails about the importance of the ngahere (bush).

"Biking is a great way to connect with whānau and the wider community. This event is a good opportunity to collectively explore our forest by night.

"At this time of the year it is tempting to hibernate indoors, but with warm clothing and good company we hope that people will be encouraged to get outdoors on two wheels in all seasons."

Rotorua Lakes Council councillor Trevor Maxwell says it's wonderful to embrace these events, and celebrate Matariki as a community and whānau.

"I know that we've just finished getting some polar blasts, so hopefully the weather will be kind for these events."

For more information on any of these event visit www.rotoruanui.nz