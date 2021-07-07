New year, new winter: Matariki on Mt Ruapehu

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts staff with Te Kura o Hirangi staff and students at the Matariki blessing at Whakapapa skifield. Photo / Supplied

While Matariki may signal the start of the Māori New Year, at Ruapehu Alpine Lifts it also signals the beginning of a new winter, with July the start of the ski season.

As part of that tradition of acknowledging the new season and of Matariki, students from Te Kura o Hirangi in Tūrangi and National Park School in National Park travelled up Mt Ruapehu on a cold and frosty morning to welcome in Matariki with the staff of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts.

The trip was made during the appearance of Rakau-nui, the full moon which precedes Matariki by about 10 days.

Taiao (deputy principal) John Ham says while it can be challenging to get students out of bed at 5am to get to the mountain, it is worth the effort.

"It's wonderful doing this sort of thing with RAL because it's the start of their season and they're really conscious of it and appreciate the contribution that our kids make."

Whakapapa ski area manager Steve Manunui says RAL embraces and acknowledges the cultural significance of the maunga.

"It [Matariki] is not the only thing we do but certainly one that we've embraced the last 15-odd years now and it's the start of a new winter for us also."

Matariki is visible in the pre-dawn sky from July 2 to July 10 this year. Photo / File

In addition, RAL held a pōwhiri at Whakapapa last Sunday with the support of kaumātua from Papakai Marae, to welcome new staff.

"All our permanent staff and all those that have already been welcomed onto local marae during their tenure with us, we were the tangata whenua and we welcomed all the new staff on and that was pretty cool," Steve said.

Matariki is a significant time at Te Kura o Hirangi but John says students at the kura-ā-iwi are aware of Matariki throughout the year and how to find it in the sky.

After Matariki rises in early winter it can only be seen for a short time, usually about a fortnight because as the days lengthen and the sun rises earlier it cannot be seen.

It can be seen after sunset over the summer months until about March or April and then drops below the horizon to rise again in winter.

John says to see Matariki, you really do have to know where to look as it is quite faint.

"But if you isolate it in relation to the others, it's easy to pick up."

Historically, Māori studied the stars to determine the passage of the seasons and what tasks, such as planting and harvesting, needed to be undertaken when.

John says Matariki is about a whole host of things and one of those is reflecting on those who have passed away over the last year as well as acknowledging hopes and aspirations for the year ahead.