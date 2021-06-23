Free Toi Ohomai bus helps break down study barriers for Tūrangi students

Toi Ohomai automotive students. (From left) Nene Hepi, Rangimarie Soloman, Naaera Terekia, Phoenix Ishwerwood, Ducati Mansell, and Mataara Grattan. Photo / Supplied

A new bus service from Tūrangi for Toi Ohomai students has taken off with a hiss and a roar, transporting over 45 students to the Institute of Technology's Taupō campus.

The students are attending a range of courses in Taupō including carpentry, automotive, hair dressing and foundation skills.

The free bus service is the result of a collaboration between Amplify (formerly Enterprise Great Lake Taupō) and Toi Ohomai.

"Kylie Hawker-Green from Amplify let us know that there were a number of students in Tūrangi who were keen to continue their studies with us in Taupō," says Maree Kendrick, regional lead for Toi Ohomai South.

After speaking with teachers at Tongariro School and Te Kura o Hirangi, Maree, Suzanne Brotherton and Alistair Penrose of Toi Ohomai created a pop-up store at Tūrangi Library.

"We wanted to get a sense of the level of interest in our courses. We had a huge response, and lots of support from the local schools, kaumātua, and the community police team. But the biggest barrier to enrolment was transport to Taupō," says Alistair, who is Toi Ohomai's construction tutor and also a Tūrangi resident.

As several of Taupō's Toi Ohomai tutors were already commuting to Taupō from Tūrangi, they agreed to drive students up to Taupō in a van. However, the tutors encountered an unexpected problem.

"At first we were able to source funding for one van, and had enough students to fill it. We were able to share the driving out across the tutors. But then the enrolments kept coming in! Soon we were driving three full vans up to Taupō each day," says Alistair.

Maree got to work, and sourced short-term funding for a 50-seater bus.

"It's just been such a huge success, far beyond anything we expected," says Mike Bowie of Amplify, who lives at the southern end of Lake Taupō and has worked closely with Toi Ohomai on the project.

"Now we need to keep the momentum going and help find these students apprenticeships and job opportunities with local businesses. There are a wide range of businesses based down here who are always looking for good people. It would be great to see some of these students finding work locally."

Automotive student Nene Hepi says the bus service has been key to her attendance at Toi Ohomai.

"We support each other and make sure we're on the bus in time. If someone isn't there we give them a call to check that they're still coming. It's quite long days – we leave at 7.30am and get home after 4pm. But it's worth it," says Nene, who is in term two of her automotive course.

Several of the Tūrangi students are already gaining valuable work experience in local apprenticeships.

"Each year many of my students move into apprenticeships and employment. Two ex-students of mine recently gained first and second place in the New Zealand Certified Builders Carpentry Apprentice Challenge. Our courses are giving these students confidence and great skills they can take with them for life," says Alistair.