Exhibition at Taupō Museum to celebrate the beginning of Matariki

Past Te Wananga o Aotearoa tutor Margaret Belshaw at Taupō Museum beside her weaving work in the new exhibition Poipoia, Ngā Pia o Te Whare Pora. Photo / Rachel Canning

As Matariki begins to appear in the dawn sky, a new exhibition at Taupō Museum celebrates both the Māori new year and the learning journey of a group of weavers.

Timed to coincide with the eve of Matariki, the exhibition Piopioa, Ngā Pia o Te Whare Pora, to nurture the art of weaving, opened at the museum last week.

Taupō Museum curator Piata Winitana-Murray said the exhibition was created by students of Te Wananga o Aotearoa, a past tutor, and also drew on existing works within the museum's collection.

"Matariki is about a journey and we thought it was fitting to have an exhibition that features the work of weavers on their learning journey."

The first part of the exhibition showcases freshly completed work from level four and five students and also past students.

Piata said the level four students only began to weave in February and have produced kete, papa, and tapatoru. A notable piece on display is a large collective piece titled Puawaitanga, created by students in 2014.

The work of past tutor Margaret Belshaw includes tukutuku wall panels, as well as a kahu puakarimu (rain cape) with waterproofing moss that repels the rain. The kahu puakarimu is a replica of a rare kākahu (cloak) housed at Te Papa which uses dyed red and black club moss, sourced from near Tūrangi.

A beautiful kākahu, Roimata Toroa, the tears of the albatross, is made from kiwi and albatross (toroa) feathers and flax fibre (muka).

Also part of the exhibition are kete from the current collection dating to around 1900. The kete are decorated with feathers from kiwi and kererū.

This year, Matariki celebrations run from June 19 to July 11, with the seven stars of Matariki reappearing in the dawn sky during this time.

"These works celebrate the journey of weaving from pia [trainee] to tohunga [expert], exchanging and conversing as learner and teacher, while under the guiding constellation of Matariki," said Piata.

The exhibition Piopioa, Ngā Pia o Te Whare Pora runs until August 2. Matariki-themed activities will be available in the museum's Niven Room in time for the July school holidays. Taupō Museum is open seven days from 10am to 4.30pm and entry is free to Taupō District residents with proof of address.