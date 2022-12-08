Taupo's newest citizens receive their certificates. Photo / Milly Fullick

Taupō has welcomed its newest batch of citizens.

Each year, there are two or three ceremonies, where new citizens read an oath or declaration to officially become New Zealanders.

The events were cancelled during Covid-19 and only started again in Taupō in September. Those approved for citizenship received their certificates via post.

However, some opted to delay their citizenship so they could attend a ceremony, so there were about 30 new Kiwis at the Great Lakes Centre on November 30.

As well as Covid-related disruption, this was the second Taupō citzenship ceremony where new citizens pledged their allegience to King Charles, following his ascension to the throne in September.

The original home nations of the citizens were widely scattered and included the UK, Vietnam, Ukraine and Fiji. Their careers were equally varied, and included music teachers, IT specialists and general practitioners.

The ceremony was opened by Taupō-nui-a-Tia College’s kapa haka group, led by Ngāti Tūwharetoa representative Matua Snow, who performed two waiata and a haka to welcome the citizens.

Snow said the ceremony marked more than being welcomed to New Zealand, it was an invitation into the Taupō community.

He welcomed all generations of newcomers, and said the children in particular would integrate easily into New Zealand society, and perhaps even go on to represent it. He joked that playing rugby was inevitable and that “your boys will go on to be All Blacks [and] your girls will go on to be even better - Black Ferns”.

He asked that new citizens took seriously their role as kaitiaki (guardians) of the area. Overall, though, his message was a simple one.

“Welcome home to our place, welcome home to your place.”

This sentiment was echoed by deputy mayor Kevin Taylor, who in overseeing the ceremony recognised that “for some of you, this has been a long journey”.

The ceremony ended with Taylor sharing a letter from Jan Tineti, Minister of Internal Affairs.

“I welcome you as a fellow New Zealander. I hope that you will treasure your New Zealand citizenship,” Tinetti said.

Citizenship of New Zealand allows people to live, work and travel in and out of New Zealand without restrictions. Most citizens who were born overseas need to have spent a minimum amount of time living in New Zealand over a five-year period, as well as meeting character, English language and other criteria.