Air NZ says the changes reflect lower demand, especially from government and corporate customers – and are not linked to the engine issues its domestic A320/21 jets faced.

Flights from Rotorua to Wellington would be available later in the day and the evening return service would be rescheduled.

Gripes about flight schedules, cancellations and costs in Rotorua were the top write-in issue raised in a recent survey of 99 local businesspeople.

While some Rotorua leaders have celebrated this week’s Auckland announcement, they have concerns about the loss of the Wellington services.

Rotorua Airport chief executive Nicole Brewer said Air NZ’s decision came after “robust conversation” and while it created challenges, the extra Auckland flights were “amazing news”.

Brewer spoke at a Rotorua Lakes Council community and district development committee meeting on Wednesday.

“It will benefit some, it will disrupt others … that’s what network changes do.”

She discussed the options with Air NZ before the company’s decision and believed it got the balance right.

The Auckland flights – which Air NZ has said would allow a full day in Auckland – had long been asked for by the business community, she said.

She said Air NZ faced challenges from lower government and domestic travel, an ageing regional fleet, higher costs, capacity constraints and engineering issues.

Rotorua Airport chief executive Nicole Brewer speaks at a December council meeting. Photo / Laura Smith

“There is a very capable team at Air New Zealand and if there were silver bullets they would have found them a long time ago.”

McClay said he spoke with Air NZ on Wednesday to “impress upon them community concern and the need for these flights to come back”.

In response to the claim Government travel changes had impacted scheduling, he said he understood the carrier was dealing with network issues relating to engineering problems with its fleet but “that’s their problem, not Rotorua’s”.

He said he emphasised Rotorua was an important business and tourism destination and Air NZ needed to bring the service back later in 2025.

Trade Minister and Rotorua MP Todd McClay of the National Party. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In a letter to Air NZ, Waititi said the Auckland flights were positive but expressed his “extreme disappointment” at the removal of the Rotorua–Wellington overnight service.

“This route is a vital connection for many of us who reside in Rotorua and the wider Bay of Plenty. The removal of this link will impact those particularly with business or government commitments in Te Whanganui-a-Tara and onward connections to assist with the reinstatement of the tourism operations in Rotorua.

“Rotorua’s connectivity to Wellington is critical for our region’s economic development and for those of us who work to advocate for our community at the national level.”

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi said the Rotorua-Wellington route is "vital" to his region. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said early flights to Wellington and evening returns to Rotorua had been available for at least 40 years, including with other carriers at times.

He welcomed the Auckland flights but worried how the changes would impact travellers wanting to spend the day in Wellington.

He believed business passengers would rather stay overnight than fly via Auckland, given the physical demands and risk of extra delays or disruptions from having to take extra flights.

“It would be a real concern if it were to become permanent.”

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell told RNZ business travellers having to stay overnight was not good for productivity, but the Auckland flights were a “small win” for Rotorua, both for business and as a “top tourist destination”.

Air NZ domestic general manager Scott Carr said the changes reflected “softened demand” for services in the capital.

Wellington-Rotorua travellers could connect via Auckland, leaving the capital at 6.40am and arriving in Rotorua at 9am.

“The reinstatement of overnight services on Rotorua-Auckland will support the ongoing tourism recovery to allow for better inbound and outbound connectivity to our international services out of Auckland.”

Carr said most customers affected by its changes would experience “only minor adjustments” to flight times. About 6000 people nationwide would be rebooked on services scheduled within 3-4 hours of their original flight.

Air NZ continuously reviewed fares, especially as its costs rose.

“We also review our network on an ongoing basis to ensure we’re servicing our customers based on demand. We will assess our network to plan the schedule from July closer to the time.”

He did not address Local Democracy Reporting questions about how the Wellington route changes could impact capacity on flights via Auckland, or fares.

Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.

