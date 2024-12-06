The national carrier is adding services to Auckland while removing the evening and early-morning Wellington flights.
Some people are concerned about the impact on business connectivity to the capital, while the Auckland addition is celebrated.
MPs Todd McClay and Rawiri Waititi are urging Air New Zealand to revisit its decision to temporarily cut “vital” daily direct flights between Rotorua and Wellington.
The national carrier announced this week it would remove early-morning flights departing from Rotorua and evening arrival flights on the route from February to June, and reinstate a daily Rotorua-Auckland return service absent since the pandemic, among other regional route changes.
Trade Minister and Rotorua MP Todd McClay says the national carrier’s fleet issues are not Rotorua’s problem, while Te Pāti Māori co-leader and Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi has expressed “extreme disappointment” at the loss of the service.
“It will benefit some, it will disrupt others … that’s what network changes do.”
She discussed the options with Air NZ before the company’s decision and believed it got the balance right.
The Auckland flights – which Air NZ has said would allow a full day in Auckland – had long been asked for by the business community, she said.
She said Air NZ faced challenges from lower government and domestic travel, an ageing regional fleet, higher costs, capacity constraints and engineering issues.
“There is a very capable team at Air New Zealand and if there were silver bullets they would have found them a long time ago.”
McClay said he spoke with Air NZ on Wednesday to “impress upon them community concern and the need for these flights to come back”.
In response to the claim Government travel changes had impacted scheduling, he said he understood the carrier was dealing with network issues relating to engineering problems with its fleet but “that’s their problem, not Rotorua’s”.
He said he emphasised Rotorua was an important business and tourism destination and Air NZ needed to bring the service back later in 2025.
In a letter to Air NZ, Waititi said the Auckland flights were positive but expressed his “extreme disappointment” at the removal of the Rotorua–Wellington overnight service.
“This route is a vital connection for many of us who reside in Rotorua and the wider Bay of Plenty. The removal of this link will impact those particularly with business or government commitments in Te Whanganui-a-Tara and onward connections to assist with the reinstatement of the tourism operations in Rotorua.
“Rotorua’s connectivity to Wellington is critical for our region’s economic development and for those of us who work to advocate for our community at the national level.”
Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said early flights to Wellington and evening returns to Rotorua had been available for at least 40 years, including with other carriers at times.
He welcomed the Auckland flights but worried how the changes would impact travellers wanting to spend the day in Wellington.
He believed business passengers would rather stay overnight than fly via Auckland, given the physical demands and risk of extra delays or disruptions from having to take extra flights.
“It would be a real concern if it were to become permanent.”
Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell told RNZ business travellers having to stay overnight was not good for productivity, but the Auckland flights were a “small win” for Rotorua, both for business and as a “top tourist destination”.
Air NZ domestic general manager Scott Carr said the changes reflected “softened demand” for services in the capital.
Wellington-Rotorua travellers could connect via Auckland, leaving the capital at 6.40am and arriving in Rotorua at 9am.
“The reinstatement of overnight services on Rotorua-Auckland will support the ongoing tourism recovery to allow for better inbound and outbound connectivity to our international services out of Auckland.”
Carr said most customers affected by its changes would experience “only minor adjustments” to flight times. About 6000 people nationwide would be rebooked on services scheduled within 3-4 hours of their original flight.
Air NZ continuously reviewed fares, especially as its costs rose.
“We also review our network on an ongoing basis to ensure we’re servicing our customers based on demand. We will assess our network to plan the schedule from July closer to the time.”
He did not address Local Democracy Reporting questions about how the Wellington route changes could impact capacity on flights via Auckland, or fares.
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.
