Air New Zealand has announced there will be fewer daily direct flights between Rotorua and Wellington for a short-term period.

The national carrier said in a statement today it had made some minor changes to its domestic and regional schedule as part of its regular network review process.

The changes will be applied between February and June 2025 and will result in 2% fewer seats on the domestic network during the four-month period.

“Softened demand on Wellington routes will see the removal of the evening arrival and early morning departure on the Rotorua to Wellington service, however, the airline was supporting the ongoing tourism recovery and demand from business travellers to restore an early morning departure and evening arrival on the Rotorua to Auckland service,” the statement said.