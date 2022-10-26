Police, Coastguard and Land Search and Rescue New Zealand are continuing the search on Lake Rotorua today. Video / Ben Fraser

Police, Coastguard and Land Search and Rescue New Zealand are continuing the search on Lake Rotorua today. Video / Ben Fraser

Friends of a missing French tourist, last seen paddling an inflatable kayak on Lake Rotorua on Monday, have pleaded with the public to help find him.

Police said yesterday that an inflatable kayak matching a description of the one used by the man had been found.

Police identified the missing man as a tourist from France and have previously released a photograph of him, but have not released his name.

Police told the Rotorua Daily Post they needed to ensure any identity was confirmed before it was released.

The missing man was using a black and yellow inflatable kayak and wore a dark-green jacket. Photo / Supplied

Several of the man's friends, also visitors to New Zealand, have issued public pleas on social media, asking for the public's help in the search.

Speaking to the Rotorua Daily Post on Tuesday, Théo Bouteiller said he became friends with the man after the two met in Auckland.

Coastguard at the Rotorua Lakefront on Tuesday morning. Photo / Ben Fraser

He understood the man arrived in New Zealand from Montpellier, France last month with plans to stay for a year.

"We've been working in Te Puke and Pāpāmoa."

Bouteiller said they had been working as fruit pickers and travelling around the country.

He said his friend was last seen wearing a bright hoodie with "Periples" written on the front, under a dark jacket. "Periples" is the French word for journeys.

The man's height is 1.7m.

Zé Na, another of the man's friends, said she knew the search teams were doing their best.

"All his friends who were at the lake with him felt the assistance and kindness this country is known for."

The kayak was found near the eastern shores of Lake Rotorua. Photo / NZME



Members of the Coastguard, Police Search and Rescue, and volunteers from Land Search and Rescue yesterday began their third day of the search, police said in a statement yesterday.

The inflatable kayak was found on Tuesday afternoon near the eastern shores of Lake Rotorua, north of the State Highways 33 and 30 intersection.

This allowed police to narrow the search to an area to the east of Mokoia Island.

The tourist was reported overdue on Monday afternoon, and it is believed he was paddling in the Mokoia Island area.

Police still want to hear from anyone who may have seen the man or his kayak, likely at the northern end of the lake, on Monday afternoon.

Police, Coastguard and Land Search and Rescue New Zealand head out on Lake Rotorua on Tuesday to continue the search for a kayaker missing since Monday afternoon. Photo / Ben Fraser

The man is the second to go missing after going kayaking on Lake Rotorua this year.

George Flavell, 18, of Rotorua was reported missing on August 10 and a search involving the police, Coastguard and navy divers was launched.

Flavell's body was found by a member of the public near Waerenga/Mission Bay on August 30.

His death was referred to the Coroner.

• If you have information that might help find the missing French tourist, please call 105 and quote event number P052355407.