MetService Severe weather: November 9th - 12th.

Heavy rains and strong winds are in store for the region as a severe weather warning has been issued for the Bay of Plenty.

MetService has warned heavy rain and gale easterly winds will affect parts of the North Island going into the weekend.

The Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua, can expect heavy rain for 18 hours from 9am on Friday to 3am on Saturday.

A strong wind watch is also in place for the Bay of Plenty east of Whakatane and Taupō east of the Lake.

The watch will be in place for 32 hours from 9am today to 5pm on Friday.

MetService said the heavy rainfall could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

A Heavy Rain Warning is in force for Coromandel Peninsula, now including Bay of Plenty and Gisborne, while Watches for heavy rain and strong east to southeasterlies are in force for some other parts of the North Island.

People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made, or more areas are added.

Heavy rain and strong wind warnings have been issued for the Bay of Plenty. Photo / NZME

Heavy Rain Warning - Orange

Area: Coromandel Peninsula

Valid: 20 hours from 1:00am Fri 11 Nov to 9:00pm Fri 11 Nov

Forecast: Expect 130 to 180 mm of rain about the ranges, but 70 to 120 mm near the coast. Peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h about the ranges during Friday afternoon and early evening.

Area: Bay of Plenty including Rotorua

Valid: 18 hours from 9:00am Fri 11 Nov to 3:00am Sat 12 Nov

Forecast: Expect 90 to 140 mm of rain to accumulate, especially west of Kawerau and the ranges east of Opotiki. Peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h expected during Friday afternoon and evening.

Area: Gisborne

Valid: 22 hours from 5:00am Fri 11 Nov to 3:00am Sat 12 Nov

Forecast: Expect 140 to 200 mm of rain or more about the ranges north of Tolaga Bay, with lesser amounts elsewhere. Peak rates of 20 to 30 mm/h about the ranges, especially north of Tolaga Bay from Friday afternoon.