Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait: We need to keep talking to our teenagers

4 minutes to read
For parents, the annoyance of being called out in the middle of the night would be nothing compared to a lifetime of heartbreak and sorrow, writes Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / Getty Images

For parents, the annoyance of being called out in the middle of the night would be nothing compared to a lifetime of heartbreak and sorrow, writes Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / Getty Images

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait
By
Merepeka Raukawa-Tait

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait is a columnist for the Rotorua Daily Post

OPINION

Whenever I hear of the tragic deaths of teenagers and young adults killed in car crashes, my thoughts always go straight to their parents and families.

If the driver was drunk or under the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.