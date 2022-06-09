Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait: National's Christopher Luxon should have gone further in condemning racism

4 minutes to read
Chris Luxon's use of te reo in a tribute attracted both praise and criticism from his followers. Photo / File

Chris Luxon's use of te reo in a tribute attracted both praise and criticism from his followers. Photo / File

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait
By
Merepeka Raukawa-Tait

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait is a columnist for the Rotorua Daily Post

OPINION

It must be difficult for some people to use the R-word. I don't find it so. If someone comes at me with a racist remark or comment, I tell them they're racist.

I'd tell

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.