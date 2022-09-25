Kiri Honey is running a creative vision board workshop in Rotorua for mental health awareness week. Photo / Supplied

A Rotorua mother has rediscovered her "passion" for art and creativity during her mental health battle.

Kiri Honey, 36, said she became "really depressed" after having her second child. She was diagnosed with severe post-partum depression and her marriage was unravelling.

"That was like rock bottom. I was feeling depressed, having a newborn and then I had to try and save my marriage."

Honey is sharing her mental health story as today marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Week (MHAW). There are several free events taking place in Rotorua this week, including pukapuka (book) craft workshops, art and wellbeing activities and mental health kōrero (talks). Honey is running a creative vision board workshop on September 28.

"Basically what I've learned along this journey is that you have way more power than you think."

Honey said she was in a "really dark place" and "completely" lost herself.

"I did not do anything that lit me up and that brought me joy."

Through her healing process, she realised having fun was something she had strived for her whole life.

"Getting creative was a passion - I always loved art, I always loved crafting... And I wasn't doing any of it," she said.

"Rediscovering the importance of expressing myself creatively... it was such an important step in the process.

"We just don't prioritise these things that actually light us up. We spend so much time worrying about laundry and doing the dishes and all these things when we shouldn't."

Honey is now a relationship coach and says her marriage is now "better than it's ever been".

Rotorua Mental Health Week organiser Alyssa Rogers said the events were taking place due to the generosity of people volunteering their time and skills and venues offering their spaces.

Rogers said the national theme for mental health awareness week was "reconnection".

While research showed medical intervention and services were important, the community had a key role.

Resilience, social cohesiveness, a feeling of belonging and contributing to the community was "really important," she said.

"I wanted to put together events where people could come and learn a skill or do something but really the essential part of it is feeling like they are seen, they are welcome and they are supported."

Rogers said the Consumer Advisory Group was organising a public event at the lakefront.

"They're wanting to kind of create a space for people to come down and chat, do some activities, do some art while reconnecting with people."

Another event was making a book [pukapuka] - a way for people to "take control of their own story" and to help them "reclaim their voice".

Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson said the last couple of years had been tough for us all.

"It's easy to feel disconnected from the people and places that are important to us," Robinson said.

"Mental Health Awareness Week is a chance for New Zealanders to prioritise their mental health. There's growing recognition that we need to uplift our mental wellbeing, and that connection is a crucial part of this - the engagement with this year's theme has been very encouraging."

The theme of the week was to reconnect with the people and places that lift you up.

"Whether it's reaching out to someone you have lost contact with, visiting a place that's special to you or getting outside in nature, we hope you'll join us this MHAW to reconnect with the people and places that lift you up to enhance your wellbeing - hei pikinga waiora."

Health Minister Andrew Little said following two years of Covid disruptions and now with the easing of restrictions, it was timely to reconnect to support our mental wellbeing.

"This year's theme will resonate deeply with many New Zealanders and it's a great reminder of the importance of reaching out to those we know and care about. You often don't realise what pressures many people are experiencing and what a difference you can make by taking the time to check in, touch base or spend some quality time," Little said.

* To learn more about the week and find activities to help you reconnect during MHAW, visit www.mhaw.nz.

Te Whatu Ora Lakes has supported the organisation of a series of events in the community for mental health awareness week:

September 27

10am to 12pm: Pūrākau, cake and creative expression at Rotorua Community Youth Centre, 6 Te Ngae Rd, Rotorua.

An exploration of Te Arawa stories followed by a creative activity that will help you translate key messages of the past into something powerful for you in the present, facilitating holistic wellbeing.

11am to 1pm: Mindfulness with Imke Kauta at Yoga Rotorua, 1146 Eruera St. A cacao ceremony: powerful plant medicine. Breathwork: to regulate your nervous system. Soundbath: bring your being into harmony. Meditation: tune into the love within.

September 28

10am to 11:30am: Parenting and mental stability with Talia at Rotorua Community Youth Centre. A cuppa and kōrero around parenting and mental health.

10am to 2pm: Reconnect portraits by lightbook photo at Rotorua Community Youth Centre. Photography reflects back to us the connection and love we have for those nearest and dearest.

7pm to 8.30pm: Realise your vision: A creative vision board workshop with Kiri Honey at Mokoia Community Association, 297 Vaughan Rd, Rotorua.

Learn how to get clear on what you want more of in your life, establish your goals then begin creating a visual representation of your vision.

September 29

10am to 2pm: Kōrero and kindness event at the Rotorua Lakefront village green by the playground. Hosted by Rotorua Consumer Advisory Group featuring activities, games, a sausage sizzle and a chance to connect with people who understand.

5.30pm to 6.30pm: Mental health kōrero and cuppa at Mokoia Community Association

Come along to the first peer-to-peer support group - it will be a casual chance to connect with other people who have lived mental health experience and kōrero.

September 30

10am to 2pm: Words and binding: Pukapuka craft workshop at Rotorua Community Youth Centre. Dedicate a day to making and binding a book you can fill with your stories, poems or songs using traditional concepts and materials. No experience needed, all materials provided.

October 1

10am to 2pm: Words and binding: Pukapuka craft workshop at Rotorua Community Youth Centre

11am to 1pm: The Arts Village Wellbeing Day at 1240 Hinemaru St, Rotorua

A day out for whānau to get into art and wellbeing activities.

All events are free but bookings are required as spaces are limited.

Email: mhwrotorua@gmail.com

Phone: 022 455 3186