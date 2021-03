Three people were taken into custody by police following the crash. Photo / File

Three people have been taken into custody following a crash on Rotorua's Marguerita St.

The two-car crash happened about 6.20pm and a lamppost was knocked onto the road, a police spokeswoman said.

Some people "became aggressive" following the crash and three people were taken into custody by police, she said.

There were no injuries and a lamppost was partially blocking the road for a time, she said.

A tow truck had been arranged for the two vehicles.