Man taken to hospital after weapon used in Rotorua incident

Police have found a weapon, but not the alleged offender, after a man involved in an altercation in Rotorua was taken to hospital.
A police spokeswoman said they were notified of an altercation between two men at a Victoria St property just before 6.30pm yesterday.
One of the men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. The other man fled the property, she said.
The police later tracked the alleged offender to a house in Wallace Cres, Glenholme.
Cordons were put in place and the Armed Offenders Squad attended.
"The house was searched and a weapon believed to have been used in the initial altercation was located," the spokeswoman said.
Inquiries to find the alleged offender are continuing.
A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene and a man with serious injuries was taken to Rotorua Hospital.