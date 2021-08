SH2/White Pine Bush Rd is closed between Awakeri and Taneatua. Photo / File

A fallen tree has closed a stretch of State Highway 2 in the eastern Bay of Plenty.

Police said State Highway 2/White Pine Bush Rd between Taneatua and Awakeri was closed.

A tree has fallen on a powerline.

Police said the road could be blocked "for some time" while the tree was cleared.

Diversions are in place but motorists are asked to avoid travel in the area if possible or to expect delays.