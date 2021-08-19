Alleged Waikato fleeing driver arrested in Rotorua, injured during arrest

Alleged Waikato fleeing driver arrested in Rotorua. Photo / NZME

A driver who allegedly fled police behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle in Waikato yesterday was later arrested in Rotorua.

Police say the driver received minor injuries during the arrest on Fairy Springs Rd and was taken to hospital.

A spokeswoman said police attempted to stop an allegedly stolen vehicle on State Highway 5 in Tirau, Waikato at 2.40pm.

The driver allegedly failed to stop and the police did not pursue the vehicle, she said.

The spokeswoman said the vehicle continued on to Rotorua where police staff had twice deployed road spikes before the vehicle was abandoned and the driver was arrested.

The police spokeswoman said inquiries were continuing and charges were pending.