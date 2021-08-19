Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Huge queues at Rotorua testing station

Long lines of vehicles are queued at a Rotorua Covid-19 testing station.

The first day of lockdown proved busy for those testing for Covid-19, recent data from the Lakes District Health Board shows.

Long lines of vehicles were queued at a Rotorua Covid-19 testing station yesterday, while the Delta outbreak intensified in Auckland.

A total of 316 tests were taken from both the Rotorua and Taupō testing station on Wednesday, a DHB spokeswoman confirmed.

In comparison, 278 people were tested at the community centre in Rotorua and 177 in Taupō during the period of July 19 through to August 15.

The data does not include tests taken at Managed Isolation and Quarantine facilities in Rotorua.

"In response to the higher volume, opening hours have been extended at both these centres from 9am to 4pm, Thursday and Friday and 9am to 3pm on the weekend. We are monitoring these testing numbers, with the view to look at additional testing capacity," the spokeswoman said.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed at the 1pm press briefing that wastewater sampling taken from Rotorua, among other centres across the country, on Monday and Tuesday had returned negative results for Covid-19.

There are now 21 confirmed Delta Covid cases in Auckland.

A Rotorua Daily Post photographer estimated at least 80 cars were waiting at the centre at the Kahukura Rugby Club on Pukuatua St at lunchtime on Thursday.

At least 80 cars waiting to be tested at the centre at the Kahukura Rugby Club on Thursday. Photo / Andrew Warner

"It's crazy down here. The cars are lining both sides of the road. Yesterday about 50 cars were waiting so there is definitely a lot more here today," he said.

Lakes District Health Board said testing centres were open today from 9am to 4pm at the Kahukura Rugby Sports Club in Rotorua and at 79 Miro St in Taupō.

These are drive-through testing sites and no appointment is needed.

Meanwhile, elective services have been cancelled across Rotorua and Taupō hospitals as Covid-19 enforced restrictions take place.

A Lakes District Health Board spokeswoman said all elective and outpatient services had been cancelled as a result of the nationwide lockdown.

At this stage, the services are cancelled for the rest of the week and will be rescheduled.

"Dialysis and chemotherapy treatments will continue as a critical service.

Testing at the centre at the Kahukura Rugby Club on Thursday. Photo / Andrew Warner

Visitor restrictions have also been put in place. No visitors will be allowed on hospital grounds aside from a birthing partner, a parent or guardian for children under 14 years of age and two visitors to a patient receiving end-of-life care.



"People who do have to come into the hospitals will be asked some simple health questions and will need to wear a mask," the spokeswoman said.