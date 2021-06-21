Man charged after allegedly throwing molotov cocktail at police during Putaruru stereo seizure

A man has been arrested after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at police while they helped seize stereo equipment following a noise complaint.
Police said they received a request for help to seize a stereo at a property in Totara St, Putaruru at 12.40am on Saturday.
Police arrived at the property and allegedly a Molotov cocktail was thrown near the attending staff, a police spokesman said.
There were no reported injuries.
The 37-year-old appeared in the Rotorua District Court on Saturday charged with assaulting a police officer using a Molotov cocktail as a weapon, assaulting another person using a Molotov cocktail as a weapon and possession of an explosive, namely a Molotov cocktail.
He is due to reappear in the Rotorua District Court on July 5.