Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Man charged after allegedly throwing molotov cocktail at police during Putaruru stereo seizure

Quick Read
Rotorua Courthouse. Photo / File

Rotorua Courthouse. Photo / File

Kelly Makiha
By:

Multimedia journalist

A man has been arrested after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at police while they helped seize stereo equipment following a noise complaint.

Police said they received a request for help to seize a stereo at a property in Totara St, Putaruru at 12.40am on Saturday.

Police arrived at the property and allegedly a Molotov cocktail was thrown near the attending staff, a police spokesman said.

There were no reported injuries.

The 37-year-old appeared in the Rotorua District Court on Saturday charged with assaulting a police officer using a Molotov cocktail as a weapon, assaulting another person using a Molotov cocktail as a weapon and possession of an explosive, namely a Molotov cocktail.

He is due to reappear in the Rotorua District Court on July 5.