Man charged after allegedly throwing molotov cocktail at police during Putaruru stereo seizure

A man has been arrested after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at police while they helped seize stereo equipment following a noise complaint.

Police said they received a request for help to seize a stereo at a property in Totara St, Putaruru at 12.40am on Saturday.

Police arrived at the property and allegedly a Molotov cocktail was thrown near the attending staff, a police spokesman said.

There were no reported injuries.

The 37-year-old appeared in the Rotorua District Court on Saturday charged with assaulting a police officer using a Molotov cocktail as a weapon, assaulting another person using a Molotov cocktail as a weapon and possession of an explosive, namely a Molotov cocktail.

He is due to reappear in the Rotorua District Court on July 5.