Man assaulted while ute stolen from Rotorua business

Scene of the incident on Marguerita St this morning. Photo / Kelly Makiha

A person has been assaulted and a ute stolen from a commercial premises in Rotorua this morning.

Police confirmed a single-cab white ute was stolen from a person in the car park of PGG Wrightson on Marguerita St about 10am and the owner of the vehicle hurt his hand during the incident.

A woman who works in a nearby business said she and other office staff heard yelling coming from the car park outside. She said she ran outside and saw two men trying to pull the offender out of the ute.

She said the offender backed the ute into a power pole and the ute stalled.

She said the two men were yelling at the man to "get the f**k out of the ute" but the man got the ute started again and sped off.

The woman said the offender was wearing a high-vis vest and a beanie.

"He was f****** determined. He just high tailed it out of there," she said.

Police said in a statement they responded after a car was stolen from a commercial premises on Marguerita St at 10am this morning.

"One person was assaulted during the theft and received minor injuries.

"It appears the offender has crashed the vehicle into a power pole on Marguerita St a short time later," the statement said.

Police are still making inquiries to find the vehicle and offender.

More to come.