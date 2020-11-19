Mamaku answers local volunteer fire brigade's call for appeal

The Salvation Army and Mamaku Volunteer Fire Brigade came together to collect food for the foodbank. Photo / Supplied

Fire truck sirens blared around the community of Mamaku on Wednesday evening, and people answered the call with items for the Rotorua Salvation Army.

This year, the six-week Rotorua Daily Post 2020 Christmas Appeal for the Salvation Army Foodbank aims to collect enough donated food to fill 200 parcels for those most in need this Christmas.

The parcels, put together to include a variety of food, help families deal with the pressure of Christmas.

Mamaku Volunteer Fire Brigade station officer Kirstin Johnston said the station did the collection every year and that the Mamaku community was great.

"They get behind and support it. We got quite a bit for the Salvation Army, almost half a truckload of food.

"Mamaku is a great community like that, they are always willing to give and have that community spirit."

The fire appliance was filling up with boxes of items. Photo / Supplied

Johnston said they had the truck's sirens going, that people heard them coming and that they covered the whole Mamaku community. The collection took about an hour-and-a-half.

The count from the collection was 817 items.

She said being a volunteer fire service, they liked to help out the community and give back.

"That's basically what we are there for, and it brings the community closer together when we all get out and do this.

"It's a real buzz to get out there and know you're helping people that can't afford it at Christmas."

She said it was also important considering the difficult year that 2020 had been.

"The Salvation Army is kind of like us, they help people that need to be helped, and it's such a great cause."

Rotorua Salvation Army corps officer Kylie Overbye said Mamaku Volunteer Fire Brigade was well connected with its community.

"I think the locals look forward to this community event. The community's donations are gratefully received, and I am always impressed at how much gets donated from this small community.

"Every donation big or small is a blessing for a person or family. Every item is given to someone in need."

A young resident hands over a donation for the appeal. Photo / Supplied

Overbye said they had a fun evening walking through the town greeting the locals at their gate and saying hello.

"The community was listening out for the fire appliance coming near their door, and it's so delightful seeing the kids running out to see the fire engine with their parents, and giving some cans for the collection.

"Some people even jumped in their car and followed the sirens if they missed the initial 'drive-by' to make a donation.

"People were really going out of their way to give. It's so heart-warming seeing this kindness in action.

"Thank you Mamaku Volunteer Fire Brigade and community for your hospitality. We enjoyed our evening with you."