Making New Year's resolutions? Three Bay of Plenty centenarians share what they've learned about living well

7 minutes to read
107-year-old Ella Wilson moved to a Rotorua retirement village seven years ago. Photo / Andrew Warner

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

Less stress? Be healthier? Better relationships? As Kiwis set their resolutions for 2022, three Bay of Plenty centenarians share what they have learned about how to live well in their collective 311 years on Earth.

