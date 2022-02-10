Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Lynmore Primary School's new collaborative teaching space a vision eight years in the making

2 minutes to read
Lynmore Primary School principal Hinei Taute at the new building. Photo / Laura Smith

Lynmore Primary School principal Hinei Taute at the new building. Photo / Laura Smith

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

Lynmore Primary School's newly blessed collaborative teaching space is a project eight years in the making.

With the first children expected to use the new building this week, principal Hinei Taute said the building would

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.