Lynmore Primary School principal Hinei Taute at the new building. Photo / Laura Smith

Lynmore Primary School's newly blessed collaborative teaching space is a project eight years in the making.

With the first children expected to use the new building this week, principal Hinei Taute said the building would be used by multiple year levels at once.

The idea was to encourage children to "think globally" and it offered an alternative to traditional methods of teaching, she said.

A blessing ceremony was held on Tuesday morning, and Taute said it had been "exciting".

She said it was the vision of former principal Lorraine Taylor, who attended the ceremony.

The Ministry of Education funded space was what Taute called an innovative learning environment.

"It's about teachers working in collaboration to their strengths as well as providing the environment and ability for children to work collaboratively."

There were two key areas of learning, with years three to four in one and years five to six in the other, within the same room.

The building had a capacity for about 150 children. Lynmore Primary School has about 600 children enrolled.

Learning would not necessarily be based on year level but on areas of interest and growth.

"We all know everyone learns differently and learns at a different pace to others around them. It allows for that variance."

Traditional teaching and subjects would still be a part of the curriculum, but there was "more of an ability to integrate learning when you are in a collaborative environment".

"Our kids are ready. Times have moved ... we are working hard to fit the needs of our children, and our community," Taute said.

There could be an overarching theme the children would learn around, she said.

"Rather than say, 'it's math time now'."

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick was at the opening and said, "well done Lynmore".

"What really impressed me was the way they sited it. A new building often dominates a school but they've been very careful about fitting it in with the landscape."

The building backs on to Waitawa Bush.

"The kids can't help feel that they live in a beautiful green surrounding."

She had never seen a space such as this before.

"The teachers were most enthusiastic about it actually."