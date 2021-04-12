Lynmore Playcentre holds official opening for $90,000 refurbishment

There were smiles aplenty at the official opening of the new kitchen at Lynmore Playcentre on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Home baking and coffee decorated the new kitchen at Lynmore Playcentre on Saturday, as $90,000 of refurbishments had an official opening, while also acknowledging life member Wynel Raureti-George.

Lynmore Playcentre raised $90,000 for the refurbishment project, which included a new kitchen, craft area, office, storage area and adult disabled toilet.

The renovations started in early January and took about a month to complete.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick and Ken Raureti with children from the centre help with the ribbon cutting. Photo / Supplied

Lynmore Playcentre president Hayley Bowen said the opening on Saturday was incredibly special, with Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick and Ken Raureti sharing beautiful words.

"I'm so happy to see the positive benefits of a functional, well laid-out and most importantly safe kitchen and craft area.

"I love watching our tamariki join in on baking activities at our new bench with their customised step, which they can confidently walk up on."

Bowen said the craft area was now separate from the kitchen, as it should be for Playcentre, and they also had effective storage for their many amazing resources, which were now easy to find.

"We are so thankful and proud of our new space and really can't thank everyone involved in the project enough, including our dedicated Lynmore Playcentre project lead Erin Swanson, grants from charitable trusts, donations and wider funders which helped us reach the project target."

Chadwick said it was a great joy to be at the opening as there was something very special about playcentre parents and the philosophy of playcentre, which had a legacy that lived on.

"This upgrade is just amazing. I was here for the outdoor upgrade in 2018 and I see since then you've added the pump track and the Hinemoa and Tutanekai mural.

Lynmore Playcentre president Hayley Bowen with the plaque and kōwhai tree in memory of Wynel Raureti-George. Photo / Supplied

"Inside you deserved a place to come in and have a cup of tea, and a space to do the office work, this is all very important."

Raureti also spoke about his wonderful sister and lifetime Lynmore Playcentre member Wynel Raureti-George, who died last year.

Her husband, children, brothers and sisters all attended the opening in her memory with a plaque being unveiled and a kōwhai tree planted in her honour.

Bowen said the occasion touched everyone's manawa, with Raureti sharing beautiful memories in his kōrero.

Wynel Raureti-George. Photo / File

"Wynel spent many hours with her sons Brent and Glen at the Playcentre, continuing to be a helping hand years after she left.

"She would attend our sessions when needed to meet qualification requirements and delightfully engage with our pepi to be a helping hand to Mum. She was a facilitator within the wider region to continue to make parents and caregivers the best educators for their tamariki," Bowen said.

"We are so happy to have a memorial for Wynel at Lynmore Playcentre knowing she will always be a part of our special place."

