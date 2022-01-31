Rotorua district ranked 10th luckiest Lotto district in 2021. Photo / File

Rotorua is one of the luckiest lotto districts in the country but there are two stores that are far above the rest.

Rotorua ranked the 10th luckiest Lotto NZ District per capita last year out of the 66 districts nationwide. Other top 10 ranked districts in the region include Tauranga at 8 and Kawerau at 6. Kawerau was also the second luckiest district when it came to Instant Kiwi wins.

On average Rotorua locals won $250.15 per person, Kawerau locals won $331.54 and Tauranga locals won $274.42.

The luckiest district was Waikato where on average locals won $842.19 per capita – over $100 more than the second luckiest region.

In Rotorua, Paper Plus Central and Pak'nSave have sold the most winning first division tickets, selling 15 each.

Lucky Lotto Shop was the second luckiest shop in Rotorua as of last year, selling 14 winning first division tickets.

Manager Bavn Kaur has worked at her Father's shop for six years, she said it "feels good" to be the second luckiest Lotto shop in Rotorua.

The Lucky Lotto Shop is busy every day. Photo / File

Kaur said the staff felt happy when they experienced wins with customers.

Last week a regular customer won a third division $1500 prize, she came in to claim her ticket and "she got really surprised", Kaur said.

"She was really excited, she was jumping 'I can't believe this I won $1500'."

Kaur said winners often told others about their winnings which invited more customers into the shop.

"We are quite busy every day, even on Monday"

Kaur said the sign saying 'The Lucky Lottery Store' was also a big help, "even the tourists, they come from Auckland and they see the sign and think 'you guys are really lucky'."

Customers are even more impressed "when they come in they see the (Lotto) trophies ... they get surprised".

Paper Plus Central was ranked first equal luckiest shop, tied with Pak'nSave Rotorua.

Paper Plus Central owner Heather Jenkins said the Lotto store was "always busy".

Jenkins has worked at the shop for the 25 years it has been open.

The lotto shop was previously at West End Dairy before moving into a Paperplus 22 years ago.

Jenkins said, "we just like to give good service and I think that's part of the reason people come back".

Being in the mall makes it more popular, "people just buy because they're passing", Jenkins said.

Pak'nSave was unavailable to comment.

Recent big wins in Rotorua include three players who each won $18,570 on January 2.