Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Lotto's luckiest districts revealed, where the Bay of Plenty ranks

3 minutes to read
Rotorua district ranked 10th luckiest Lotto district in 2021. Photo / File

Rotorua district ranked 10th luckiest Lotto district in 2021. Photo / File

Sammy Carter
By
Sammy Carter

Multimedia journalist

Rotorua is one of the luckiest lotto districts in the country but there are two stores that are far above the rest.

Rotorua ranked the 10th luckiest Lotto NZ District per capita last year out

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.