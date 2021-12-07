Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: If I won Lotto, here's what I'd do for Rotorua

2 minutes to read
Linton Park Reserve in 2017. Photo / Stephen Parker

Linton Park Reserve in 2017. Photo / Stephen Parker

Rotorua Daily Post

I have a dream that one day I will have a big Lotto win.

I would rebuild the Rotorua City AFC at Edmund Rd, Linton Park.

I was one of the original members who built

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.