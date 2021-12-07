Letters to the editor: If I won Lotto, here's what I'd do for Rotorua

Linton Park Reserve in 2017. Photo / Stephen Parker

I have a dream that one day I will have a big Lotto win.

I would rebuild the Rotorua City AFC at Edmund Rd, Linton Park.

I was one of the original members who built the clubhouse (even though I was the labourer for the bricklayer, working on the mixer, shovel and wheelbarrow I still helped).

As I drive down Edmund Rd every few days, I think we owe it to the old members, players etc who have passed away.

Of course, I would have to see the council to get a long-term lease on the park.

The plans I dream of would be to build a new clubhouse at the Edmund Rd end of the park, two stands either side of the field, make No. 2 pitch an all-weather surface with floodlights so one could train and have night matches.

When I played for City, the training area was small, especially in wintertime. Long term, one would have to recruit young players and a few older ones to get a decent squad together from the Bay area.

With the right players, we could get into the summer national league.

Rotorua needs a decent club - who knows, maybe even the A-league.

Clive Phillips

Rotorua

Replace private landlords

I disagree with the comments made by Ian Young (Letters, December 5).

First, there should be no private landlords - they are the scourge of society and should be replaced with an agency regulated by the Government.

Secondly, with the high rents being charged by landlords, tenants should have the first claim when it comes to rights.

Tenants should have the right to claim value for money - a decent, warm, dry, and wholesome environment to house their families, a rent that is appropriate to the quality of the house and its amenities.

Houses should not be used as a get-rich-quick scheme for investors.

Regulations - if we have to have landlords - should be set by an independent regulator, not landlords.

Jim Adams

Rotorua