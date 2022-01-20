Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

The Lucky Lotto shop in Rotorua targeted in late-night break-in

2 minutes to read
Rotorua's The Lucky Lottery Shop co-owner Kulwant Singh outside his shop. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua's The Lucky Lottery Shop co-owner Kulwant Singh outside his shop. Photo / Andrew Warner

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

Shattered glass, a broken cash register and stolen cigarettes.

That is the scene The Lucky Lottery Shop co-owner Kulwant Singh was called to following a late-night break-in on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said police were

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.