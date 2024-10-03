Kākā numbers may have increased because of pest control efforts and DoC’s aerial 1080 operations every three years, Burns said.
“The Rotorua district probably lacks sufficient high-quality breeding habitat with effective predator control, which could explain why kākā do not remain in the city during the summer breeding season, returning instead to their remaining breeding sites.
“Community conservation efforts aid this species through predator management, particularly by creating fenced sanctuaries like Maungatautari,” he said.
“Kākā are known to fly great distances, and these birds could come from Tuhua (Mayor Island), Coromandel, or even further afield. The kākā are behaving like the birds reported in Waikato at this time of year.”
