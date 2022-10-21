Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell spoke with Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking this morning. Photos / NZME

Rotorua's new mayor Tania Tapsell wants the Government help to change negative perceptions people have of the city, due to emergency housing.

A report's found visitors are being put off due to safety concerns, causing the city's visitor economy to under perform compared to the rest of New Zealand.

It's cost Rotorua $17 million dollars over three months and if it continues, the city could lose $92m in visitor spending over 12 months.

Tapsell met with Housing Minister Megan Woods yesterday and says they're committed to working together.

She spoke with Newstalk ZB breakfast host Mike Hosking this morning.

