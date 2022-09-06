Letters to the editor: 'Worst decision' to allow out-of-towners to access emergency housing

Rotorua's Fenton St. Photo / NZME



OPINION

The worst decision made by the Government was to permit out-of-town people to access emergency housing.

However, the National Party, when last in power, sold off hundreds of state houses.

Yes, the pandemic exacerbated homelessness, but those houses would have done much to alleviate it.

Jackie Evans

Pukehangi

I'm in shock to learn just how bad the homeless, housing crisis is.

Fenton St was a most attractive entry into Rotorua. Motels were really cared for, and tourists well-catered [to]; a city to be proud of.

Now, I just feel sick, watching families crammed into disgusting spaces that are not fit for anybody to live in.

Greed, for money, has turned some motels into slum-like accommodations.

How can the Government not see just how much harm it is doing to these homeless families?

How are we, as a community, going to not only help these families, but regain our safe-city reputation?

Pauleen Wilkinson

Rotorua

Well, now Rotorua is really in the headlines of newspapers everywhere, but unfortunately for all the wrong reasons.

Rotorua is unsafe, and the accommodation being used for emergency housing is not being used well - even with millions of taxpayers' dollars being thrown at it.

Rotorua is a dumping ground. The sector needs to be fully audited.

Viv Radley

Rotorua

My GP recently referred me to see a specialist at Rotorua Hospital.

I quickly received a phone call to attend an appointment and, on arrival, I received excellent, courteous and professional advice, and I was asked to make a follow-up appointment.

I asked if I should do this on my way out of the hospital but was told that I would be contacted directly.

A week later I received a letter in the mail - which is only delivered three times a week.

Why could I not have made the appointment at the hospital on that day? Job done?

Why would you type a letter, put it in an envelope, and pay postage? Emails are delivered at the press of a button and can be confirmed just as quickly - unlike a posted letter.

I cannot imagine how many letters are sent out each year from the hospital, and at what cost of time and postage.

I would love to think that such savings could go to pay for our excellent nurses and medical staff and retain them in New Zealand.

Colin Cox

Springfield

