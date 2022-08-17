Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

The Premium Debate: Subscribers weigh in on news for cystic fibrosis sufferers

5 minutes to read
This week, Pharmac said it had received a clinical recommendation that Trikafta should be funded for people aged six and older. Photo / NZME

This week, Pharmac said it had received a clinical recommendation that Trikafta should be funded for people aged six and older. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Daily Post


OPINION

News that public funding for the cystic fibrosis "miracle" drug Trikafta could be one step closer has been met with hope and excitement.

One Whakatāne cystic fibrosis sufferer says it would be a "totally

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.